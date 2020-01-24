Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders' Weaknesses; Disappointing Gambling Revenue

What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders' Weaknesses; Disappointing Gambling Revenue

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 08:25s - Published < > Embed
What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders' Weaknesses; Disappointing Gambling Revenue

What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders' Weaknesses; Disappointing Gambling Revenue

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the witness battle at the Impeachment trial, Bernie Sanders' weaknesses and the disappointing gambling revenue in Massachusetts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mystic_Sailor

IntoTheMystic WHAT? “Final verdict could be delayed to next week, after Iowa caucuses and Trump’s State of the Union, officials… https://t.co/plvbQknDzo 14 seconds ago

JamesPo94460502

James Powell RT @MarshallCohen: NEW TODAY: A Justice Department lawyer said in federal court that the House actually CAN impeach a president over ignore… 4 minutes ago

mjanmjan7

MagdalenaJanik RT @mkraju: A Justice Department lawyer said Thursday in federal court that the House can impeach a president over ignored subpoenas, a not… 16 minutes ago

daviddurbak

David Durbak RT @RexHuppke: As I watched Republicans in Trump’s impeachment trial enthusiastically lubricate America’s slippery slope from democracy to… 24 minutes ago

celinaMTL

Ceenie 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖟 🌮 RT @dawncai624: The impeachment process is coming to its last stages. The Senators finished the two-day questioning period last night. Toda… 24 minutes ago

funky5mab

Michael Baxter .@tulsaworld It is the responsibility of the press to ask tough questions. Neither @JimInhofe nor @SenatorLankford… https://t.co/d3yLsIycIn 29 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump trial set to begin next week [Video]Trump trial set to begin next week

With Donald Trump's impeachment trial set to begin next week, Larry talks with legal and political experts about what to expect next. Plus, a look at the framework of the US-China trade agreement.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 26:10Published

What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders Surge; Baker's Budget Plan [Video]What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders Surge; Baker's Budget Plan

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the Impeachment trial, Bernie Sanders rise in the polls, and Gov. Charlie Baker's budget plan.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 07:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.