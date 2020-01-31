Global  

Plane evacuating 83 British citizens from Wuhan lands in Oxfordshire

The plane carrying 83 British citizens from Wuhan arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Friday (January 31).

The emergency evacuation flight arrived at the air force base around lunchtime.

The flight set off from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak last night.

Footage shows the Wamos Air plane landing on the runway and passengers being escorted away by officials.

The passengers will now be transported to a quarantine zone in the grounds of Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, where they will be staying for two weeks.
