Freezing weather turns trees into icicles at U.S. ski resort

VARIOUS OF FIR TREES COVERED WITH ICICLES 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SEVEN SPRINGS MOUNTAIN RESORT, SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER, ABBEY WAY, SAYING: "What's up everyone!

It's Abby here at Seven Springs.

Check out this awesome tree.

It's covered in icicles.

It's really cool!"

TREE COVERED WITH ICICLES AND MAN LOOKING AT TREE STORY: A dip in temperatures on Thursday (January 30) night at a ski resort in Pennsylvania turned some of its tree into icicles, a video published on a social media website showed.

In the video, massive icicles were seen covering fir trees along a ski slope at the the Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

The ski resort's social media manager Abbey Way, who filmed the video, said it was the first time she saw icicles on the slopes' trees.

Temperatures in the area dipped to -7 Celsius (19 Fahrenheit) on Thursday night, according the U.S. National Weather Service.

