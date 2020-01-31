John Delaney Drops 2020 Presidential Bid
John Delaney Drops
2020 Presidential Bid Delaney made the
announcement that he was
dropping out of the race
on Friday morning.
John Delaney,
via Politico Delaney's announcement
comes three days before
the Iowa caucuses.
His campaign stated that the
decision was "informed by internal
analyses" indicating he had
insufficient support to continue.
The former Maryland Congressman
launched his campaign in July
of 2017.
He's the fourth Democratic
candidate to bow out of the primary race.
Stating that he is "fully
committed to supporting
our nominee," Delaney did not
endorse any of the other candidates.