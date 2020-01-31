Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
John Delaney Drops 2020 Presidential Bid Delaney made the announcement that he was dropping out of the race on Friday morning.

John Delaney, via Politico John Delaney, via Politico Delaney's announcement comes three days before the Iowa caucuses.

His campaign stated that the decision was "informed by internal analyses" indicating he had insufficient support to continue.

The former Maryland Congressman launched his campaign in July of 2017.

He's the fourth Democratic candidate to bow out of the primary race.

Stating that he is "fully committed to supporting our nominee," Delaney did not endorse any of the other candidates.
