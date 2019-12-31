Global  

Vogue Williams plans to welcome second child this year

Vogue Williams plans to welcome second child this year The model already shares one-year-old Theodore with her husband Spencer Matthews and she has set a big goal for the new year as she wants to add to her family this year.

She told Frankie Bridge on her podcast 'Open Mind': The doting parents welcomed their first child shortly after their wedding in 2018, and were so excited they initially wanted to add three more children to their brood.

Now, the 'Getaways' presenter has changed her mind after having an "uncomfortable" pregnancy with her little boy.

She said: She added:
