Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus

Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus The policy would remove posts that promote fake cures for the virus.

It would also stop misinformation about how to prevent contracting it.

The social media giant says health organizations will help it track down any signs of false claims. Instagram hashtags related to conspiracy theories concerning Coronavirus are also prohibited.

Facebook adds it will help guide users to accurate information.

It will also send notifications if posts with conspiracy theories are shared.

Facebook's move comes after the Coronavirus was labeled a global health emergency by the WHO.

The decision also follows the platform's attempt to limit fake information about vaccines.

Up to 19 countries have now confirmed cases of Coronavirus, which has infected thousands of people.