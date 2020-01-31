Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus
Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus The policy would remove posts
that promote fake cures for the virus.
It would also stop misinformation
about how to prevent contracting it.
The social media giant says
health organizations will help it
track down any signs of false claims. Instagram hashtags related to
conspiracy theories concerning
Coronavirus are also prohibited.
Facebook adds it will help
guide users to accurate information.
It will also send notifications if posts with conspiracy theories are shared.
Facebook's move comes after the Coronavirus was
labeled a global health emergency by the WHO.
The decision also follows
the platform's attempt to limit
fake information about vaccines.
Up to 19 countries have now confirmed
cases of Coronavirus, which has
infected thousands of people.