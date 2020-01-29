More than 40% of Americans think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a paid holiday 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published More than 40% of Americans think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a paid holiday It's official. Americans do not look forward to Mondays - especially after big events. A poll of 2,000 full-time office workers found that the majority of Americans said Mondays are their least favorite day of the week, according to new research. On Mondays, the average respondent revealed they will arrive 15 minutes late as compared to any other work day, with four out of five admitting that they arrive up to 20 minutes late on Mondays. Those studied revealed they will drink more cups of coffee, leave work earlier, and zone out at meetings. In fact, 63% of Americans reveal they are more likely to be late to work on a Monday compared to any other work day. But it's not just showing up late: nearly a third (32%) are more likely to leave the office early on a Monday. How are they motivating themselves to power through? The study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Keurig, also uncovered that 67% of office workers will drink more cups of coffee on Monday than any other day of the work week. A further 26% say their Monday coffee tends to be stronger. In fact, on average, Americans will drink between four and five cups of coffee on Monday. The average respondent revealed they need two cups of coffee before noon just to feel confident about getting through the day. "While Monday waits for no one, as long as Americans are equipped with the necessary tools, they'll have a strong start to their week," said Lindsay Fermano, Senior Director for the Keurig Brand. "For those who need an extra boost to power through Monday, having a coffee maker equipped with a 'Strong Brew' button, such as our new Keurig K-Duo Plus® Single Serve & Carafe Coffee maker, can help coffee drinkers take on the day - whether they just need one cup or a full carafe!" But the worst Monday of all, is Super Monday — the Monday right after the Super Bowl. Turns out, 44% say Super Monday should be a paid national holiday. The majority of respondents have even previously planned ahead of time with over half (52%) revealing they've requested Super Monday off in the past at the expense of one of their vacation days, while two out of five (39%) of office workers polled have gone so far as to call in sick to work the day after.. But, not everyone plans on skipping work on Super Monday. Fifty-seven percent plan to power through the Monday after the big game this year, with three out of five planning to go into work. However, that doesn't mean Americans are excited about showing up to the office on Monday morning after the big game. The number one reason respondents loathe working Super Monday is because they expect to be less productive. Four in ten say they expect to come in late to the office that day while a further 38% expect they'll need more than the usual amount of coffee throughout the day. "As much as fans wish the Monday after the big game could be considered a national holiday, the reality is that it is not," said Fermano. "This year, we encourage all those watching the game to prepare to power through with a strong brew on Monday so that rather than taking the day, they can tackle it!" 0

