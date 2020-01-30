Global  

In Honor Of Kobe, Vanessa Bryant Sets Up Victims Relief Fund

In Honor Of Kobe, Vanessa Bryant Sets Up Victims Relief Fund

In Honor Of Kobe, Vanessa Bryant Sets Up Victims Relief Fund

Vanessa Bryant broke her silence over the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna while also announcing the MambaOnThree Fund.

The effort will help support the families of the other seven victims.
