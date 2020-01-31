Global  

SM South grad Rob Riggle ready to celebrate Super Bowl win

SM South grad Rob Riggle ready to celebrate Super Bowl win

SM South grad Rob Riggle ready to celebrate Super Bowl win

Comedian Rob Riggle is a confident man.

Asked what he’d do if the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, which takes place Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, he interrupted 41 Action News Sports Director Mick Shaffer to correct him, "When the Chiefs win this whole thing," he said.
