SM South grad Rob Riggle ready to celebrate Super Bowl win

Asked what he’d do if the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, which takes place Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, he interrupted 41 Action News Sports Director Mick Shaffer to correct him, "When the Chiefs win this whole thing," he said.

Rob Riggle joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk about his lifelong support of the Kansas...

Join Rob Riggle as he and celebrity guests Larry King, Dr. Phil and Pitbull throw an epic Super Bowl...

41 Action News Perhaps you've heard of @RobRiggle , who shared his excitement for Sunday's Super Bowl with @mickshaffer from Miami:… https://t.co/sxS1z5dpVI 3 days ago

MIZZOU-SEC SEC_Far_West: RT 41actionnews: Comedian and Kansas City Chiefs fan Rob Riggle is a confident man and the Overland P… https://t.co/FRIN85LjMg 3 days ago

therealJeffCasebolt RT @41actionnews : Comedian and Kansas City Chiefs fan Rob Riggle is a confident man and the Overland Park native is excited to celebrate wh… 2 days ago

Nadia RT @41actionnews : Perhaps you've heard of @RobRiggle , who shared his excitement for Sunday's Super Bowl with @mickshaffer from Miami: https… 2 days ago