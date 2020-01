US Government Taking Historic Steps To Contain Coronavirus 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:49s - Published Stephanie Stahl reports. Stephanie Stahl reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend US Government Taking Historic Steps To Contain Coronavirus WE HAVE BREAKING NEWSREGARDING THE CORONA VIRUSUNITED STATES GOVERNMENT ISTAKING HISTORIC STEPS TOCONTAIN IT.FOR THE FIRST TIME IN DECADESU.S. SIT ACCEPTS RETURNINGFROM THE WUHAN PROVE MINUTESCHINA WILL BE HELD UNDERQUARANTINE.U.S. SECRETARIAL EX-AZARANNOUNCED THESE QUARANTINES ASHORT TIME AGO.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL JOINS US TO EXPLAIN.REPORTER: WITHIN THE HOURTHIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES, THESEMANDATORY QUARANTINES ARE SAIDTO BE TEMPORARY, THE PEOPLETRAVELING FROM THE CORONAVIRUS EPICENTER WILL BE HELDIN QUARANTINE FOR 14 DAYSWHETHER THEY FEEL SICK OR NOT.THE FIRST GROUP OF THE NEARLY200 PEOPLE IS ALREADYUNDERMANNED TRY ORDERS, LIKETHESE.PRESIDENT TRUMP TOOKDECISIVE ACTION TO MINIMIZERISK OF THE SPREAD OF THENOVEL CORONA VIRUS IN THEUNITED STATES.SINCE TAKING OFFICE PRESIDENTTRUMP HAS BEEN CLEAR, HIS TOPPRIORITY IS SAFETY OF THEAMERICAN PEOPLE.REPORTER: U.S. HEALTHOFFICIALS WANT ALL 195 PEOPLEPHONE OUT OF THE EPICENTER TOBE QUARANTINED FOR TWO WEEKSAT MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE INCALIFORNIA.THEY WERE GOING TO BE RELEASEDAFTER THREE DAYS IN ISOLATION,BUT THAT CHANGED, SINCEOFFICIALS NOW BELIEVE THAT ITCAN TAKE UP TO 14 DAYS TODEVELOP SYMPTOMS.IN ONE HAS SHOWN ANY SIGNS OFANY ILLNESS.GIRARD EVANS IS ONE OF THOSEEVACUEES WHO SHOT VIDEO OF THEWHERE THE GROUP IS STAYING.WE ARE ALL WEARING MASKSWHEN WE ARE OUTSIDE IN THISGROUP.I'M WEARING GLOVES.REPORTER: IN CHINA WHEREVIRUS IS SPREADING QUICKLYTHERE ARE NOW 9,658 CONFIRMEDCASES.ALL OF THE PEOPLE FROM THEWORLD CAN HELP.REPORTER: THIS FAMILY ISHEAD TO GO SHANGHAI ON WHATWILL BE DELTA'S FINAL FLIGHTS,BEFORE TEMPORARILY, HALTINGSERVICES TO AND FROM CHINA.AMERICAN AIRLINES ALSOANNOUNCED IT WILL TEMPORARILYSUSPEND ALL FLIGHTS TO ANDFROM CHINA IMMEDIATELY.A CHICAGO COUPLE REMAINSHOSPITALIZED IN STABLECONDITION, BOTH WITH KARINAROANE A VIRUS.SHE, TRAVELED TO CHINA HERHUSBAND BECAME FIRST CASE OFTHE HUMAN TO HUMANTRANSMISSION IN THE UNITEDSTATES.WE KNOW THAT THIS NEWPATIENT HAD CLOSE CONTACT WITHHIS WIFE AFTER SHE BEGAN TOSO IT IS NOT TOTALLYUNEXPECTED THAT HE ACQUIREDTHE VIRUS.REPORTER: NOW ALONG WITHNEW MANDATORY QUARANTINE U.S.CITIZENS RETURNING FROM OTHERPARTS OF THE CHINA ARE BEINGASKED TO SELF QUARANTINE FOR14 DAYS.OFFICIALS ALSO ANNOUNCED THATFOREIGNERS WHO POSE ANY RISKOF SPREADING THE VIRUS MAYALSO BE DENIED ANY PRESIDENTRYIN THE UNITED STATES.ALL OF THESE NEW RESTRICTIONSTAKE EFFECT SUNDAY AT 5:00.ALSO TODAY WE HAD A SEVENTHCONFIRMED CASE, IN THE UNITEDSTATES, ONE MORE, SO STILLJUST SEVEN IN THE UNITED



Recent related news from verified sources Spread of coronavirus Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar has said that there is no coronavirus outbreak in Tamil Nadu and that...

Hindu - Published 3 days ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson steps off a plane on the same day coronavirus was confirmed in the city This video shows the moment Boris Johnson steps off a plane in Newcastle - on the same day coronavirus was confirmed in the city.The PM jetted into Newcastle Airport this morning and was filmed by a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:31Published 6 hours ago