Colorado Senators Vote On Impeachment Trial Witnesses

Colorado Senators Vote On Impeachment Trial WitnessesSen. Cory Gardner voted no on additional witnesses.
Senators worry that asking for new impeachment trial witnesses could create lengthy executive privilege debate

Sen. Ted Cruz said calling for any additional witnesses or documents would "substantially prolong"...
USATODAY.com - Published

Impeachment Trial Entering Final Phase After Day 2 Of Questions

Watch VideoSenators spent a second day writing questions for Chief Justice John Roberts to ask aloud...
Newsy - Published


Colorado_Right

Colorado RT @lawyer4laws: Bad Idea! If McConnell gives into Schumer . . to wait until Wednesday- He will mobilize his pals at MM and other Organizat… 17 minutes ago

blairmiller

Blair Miller Here’s our story on how Colorado’s U.S. senators voted on whether to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment tria… https://t.co/1LbXh1dYdR 46 minutes ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News Here’s our story on how Colorado’s U.S. senators voted on whether to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment tria… https://t.co/fTPYyVOyMC 46 minutes ago

duality0fman

duality of man RT @NWPinPDX: #CoryGardner has announced that he will vote NO on witnesses for the Senate #impeachment trial. Gardner is considered one of… 1 hour ago

RalphIbson

Ralph Ibson @SenCoryGardner @SenSchumer @SenateForeign @SenCoryGardner, with your vote to block witnesses in an impeachment tri… https://t.co/sgpxhYBfnw 1 hour ago

EnergyDepDay

Christian F. Burton RT @TheDemCoalition: Those in Colorado need to light up traitor @CoryGardner's phone lines - NOW! Everyone call your Senators at (202) 224… 7 hours ago

JillannC

Jill-ann @SenCoryGardner per https://t.co/mDo9Ii5C0F "The Senate sits as a High Court of Impeachment in which senators consi… https://t.co/aF61JVf5EX 11 hours ago

Colorado_71

LVClovis RT @rgoodlaw: GOP Senators who vote to block witnesses (and then acquit) will define their legacies—no matter what else their legislative o… 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Republican Senators have voted against calling for witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:17Published

Senate Votes To Block Witnesses From Testifying In Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes To Block Witnesses From Testifying In Impeachment Trial

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:51Published

