Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Parasite (2019 film) > Top movies to watch in February

Top movies to watch in February

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
Top movies to watch in February

Top movies to watch in February

Take a look at the pick of the movies being released in February, from Parasite to Sonic The Hedgehog.

Also coming to screens is DC Comics' action-epic Birds Of Prey with the villainous Harley Quinn, and the latest adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DVGMPLS

Dreamers Vault Games RT @TheDCUniverse: Goodbye January, hello February! Starting tomorrow, you can watch these new to #DCUNIVERSE animated movies! https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

emeraIdtwiIight

Adrien Daltonᴮᴼᴾ RT @wonder_canary: #JURNEEary Day 31: See You Soon! 💋 One week til Birds Of Prey! So don't forget to go to the movies and WATCH BIRDS OF… 9 minutes ago

Manojku83634582

Manoj kumar RT @ZEE5India: Your February date with Entertainment is all set, as we bring you twice the shows, movies, Live TV and much more! Celebrate… 44 minutes ago

liz_zy

Liz Gerow RT @macleans: Here’s Jaime Weinman’s rundown of all the new shows and movies worth checking out this February on Netflix in Canada—and what… 46 minutes ago

wonder_canary

𝐵𝑖𝑎 𝑜𝑓 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑦 and the Canaries ʬ⁸🐤🖤 #JURNEEary Day 31: See You Soon! 💋 One week til Birds Of Prey! So don't forget to go to the movies and WATCH BIRD… https://t.co/XOBivFVI0k 51 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Movies to Watch if You Loved Joker [Video]Top 10 Movies to Watch if You Loved Joker

Joker got the last laugh, but be sure to check these movies out if you liked Joker! For this list, we’ll be looking at the best movies fans of 2019's Joker should watch. Our countdown of the movies..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:48Published

Top 10 Movies in 2020 That Might Suck [Video]Top 10 Movies in 2020 That Might Suck

Please let us be wrong about these 2020 movies that might suck! For this list, we’ll be looking at movies coming out in 2020 that might not live up to the hype. Our countdown of 2020 movies that..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.