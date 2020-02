Deployed Chiefs fans worldwide showing off their pride 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:36s - Published Deployed Chiefs fans worldwide showing off their pride Soldiers from the Kansas and Missouri Army National Guards are representing Chiefs Kingdom overseas

Deployed Chiefs fans worldwide showing off their pride SUNSHINE RETURNS SLOWLYTOMORROW.GETTING UP INTO THE 60’S.CHIEF’S IS SHOWING ITSSUPPORT OVERSEAS TONIGHT.THIS SOLDIERS FROM THE ARMYNATIONAL GUARD ARE FLYINGBANNERS AND SIGNS ON THE BASES.WE WANT TO THANK THEM FOR THEIRSPIRIT AND THEIR SERVICE.β™ͺ





