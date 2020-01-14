NHL Highlights | Bruins @ Jets 1/31/20 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:35s - Published Extended highlights of the Boston Bruins at the Winnipeg Jets Extended highlights of the Boston Bruins at the Winnipeg Jets

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this GameDayBlog NHL Highlights | Bruins @ Jets 1/31/20 https://t.co/mwpivTcYos https://t.co/xUWk2PiCLl 12 minutes ago Anthony Fiato NHL Highlights | Bruins @ Jets 1/31/20 https://t.co/pg7uvqNLst https://t.co/HX52D4xV88 22 minutes ago DTMTS Bruins vs Jets highlights are up at https://t.co/dZDaeAInAn #NHL #NHLBruins #GoJetsGo 36 minutes ago janushadhana Winnipeg Jets vs Boston Bruins Hockey | Highlights | 01-Feb - HOCKEY - USA | https://t.co/HaXdXRwt1b https://t.co/QACRhe7ZRj 4 hours ago