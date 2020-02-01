Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:16s - Published Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

