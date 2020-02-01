Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

Global  

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.
