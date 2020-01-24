Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MISS AMERICANA - Taylor Swift

MISS AMERICANA - Taylor Swift

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
MISS AMERICANA - Taylor Swift

MISS AMERICANA - Taylor Swift

MISS AMERICANA - Official Trailer - Netflix Behind the fame, behind the songs and beyond everything you think you know about Taylor Swift.

Miss Americana, watch now, only on Netflix.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Miss Americana' won't change your mind about Taylor Swift, but it's not trying to

A few minutes into Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, Taylor Swift describes the "moral code" that's...
Mashable - Published

Taylor Swift's Miss Americana Bombshells: Joe Alwyn, Having Kids and More

Taylor Swift is Miss Americana. To the delight of Swifties everywhere, the superstar singer's new...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

fearlexxxx

Lex Sy Just done watching Miss Americana and I couldn't be more proud of Taylor Swift!!! ❤️😭 5 seconds ago

ferfortesp

Fer Fortes - SAVE AWAE RT @blessedswifty: 3 years ago, today, Buzzfeed released their article on how Taylor Swift played the victim and made her entire career. T… 6 seconds ago

yvesluvers

𝓘 RT @TSwiftFTC: 🚨 Taylor Swift's "Miss Americana" breaks another record as it becomes the Most Watched and Highest Rated Netflix biography d… 14 seconds ago

BlessedSwifty02

💅🏻 RT @getawaysummer22: "Taylor Swift is truly one of the most talented, beautiful artists i've ever heard. Miss Americana reminded me how her… 21 seconds ago

123EmilyDempsey

emily IS SEEING HARRY Miss Americana was so beautiful. Next time I see Taylor Swift slander I will physically be taking matters into my o… https://t.co/SWs5svW3pP 27 seconds ago

xblckprlx

. RT @decider: Taylor Swift's new song, "Only the Young," is the perfect ending to #MissAmericana https://t.co/LeRbcx7Gx8 https://t.co/ScbDA5… 1 minute ago

cropsflocks

Cropsandflocks RT @CNN: Taylor Swift slammed Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee for her conservative stances and likened her to "Trump in a wig… 2 minutes ago

martabean21

Marta McBean RT @markantonygreat: Watching Miss Americana rn and seeing Taylor Swift choking up after being informed that reputation didn't get any majo… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' James Corden Addresses 'Carpool Karaoke' Critics & More | THR News [Video]Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' James Corden Addresses 'Carpool Karaoke' Critics & More | THR News

Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' James Corden Addresses 'Carpool Karaoke' Critics & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:56Published

Top 10 Shocking Things We Learned in Taylor Swift: Miss Americana [Video]Top 10 Shocking Things We Learned in Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

It's time to get to know Taylor on a whole other level. Just when you think you know everything about the superstar, you only know half of the story.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.