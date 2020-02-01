All's Quiet Morning After Protesters Cause Chaos In Grand Central, Subways

Comuter delays, property damage and multiple arrests at Grand Central Terminal made for a troubled Friday night commute home for thousands of New Yorkers.



Recent related videos from verified sources Multiple Arrests Reported After Protesters Flood Grand Central Terminal A movement to sabotage the MTA ended with commuter delays, property damage and dozens of arrests Friday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:52Published 10 hours ago Anti-MTA, Anti-Police Protests Create Wave Of Chaos Amid Friday Night Commute At Grand Central Led by an anti-police group that wants officers out of the subways and free train rides, demonstrators also marched down 42nd Street and down into the subway system from Bryant Park station. CBSN New.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:25Published 14 hours ago