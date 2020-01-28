Kobe Bryant's Thoughts On Basketball And The Next Generation

Global  

According to CNN, On Friday The Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.

It was at the Staples Center in L.A., during the team's first game since the NBA legend, his daughter and 7 others died in a helicopter crash.

During the memorial, cellist Ben Hong played at center court as a video of Kobe Bryant played.

In the video, the basketball legend talked about his love for basketball and family.

He said, "I couldn't even dream of this when I was a kid.

You know.

Just no way possible.

It's just, you know, just a blessing from above....You know, if you do the work, you work hard enough, dreams come true." He explained, "Those times when you get up early and you work hard.

Those times when you stay up late and you work hard.

Those times when you don't feel like working, you're too tired, you don't want to push yourself , but you do it anyway.

That is actually the dream." Kobe also talked about family "I have four girls, so my mission is to make sure women have opportunities.

Our daughters will grow up understanding that they can be strong, they can be independent." He added "That these championships do come and go.

But the most important thing you can do is to pay everything that you've learned forward to the next generation to come.

And that's truly how you create something that lasts forever."
