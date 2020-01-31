Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > University of York > Coronavirius: University of York student one of the two UK patients

Coronavirius: University of York student one of the two UK patients

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirius: University of York student one of the two UK patients

Coronavirius: University of York student one of the two UK patients

One of the first two people to test positive for coronavirus in the UK is a student at the University of York.

The university said while the news will cause "concern and anxiety among our students, staff, and the wider community", the risk of infection is low.

Vice-chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery said: "Our immediate concerns are for the affected student and family, along with the health and continued wellbeing of our students, staff and the residents and visitors of our city.

"We understand this development will cause concern and anxiety.

"I want to reassure our students, staff and the wider community that we are working closely with the lead agency, Public Health England, and other agencies to manage this situation."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: University of York student named as one of confirmed UK patients

A University of York student is one of the two people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Coronavirius: University of York student one of the two UK patients: https://t.co/hfLJDtNQOP #Wuhan 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

For First Time Two Teams Owned By Women In Super Bowl [Video]For First Time Two Teams Owned By Women In Super Bowl

According to Reuters, Sunday's Super Bowl will be one for the history books. When the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play, they will be first to feature two teams that have women as..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:50Published

2nd Woman At Center Of Trial To Testify Against Weinstein [Video]2nd Woman At Center Of Trial To Testify Against Weinstein

Today one of two woman whose allegations led to charges in the Harvey Weinstein trial is expected to take the stand.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.