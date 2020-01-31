Coronavirius: University of York student one of the two UK patients

One of the first two people to test positive for coronavirus in the UK is a student at the University of York.

The university said while the news will cause "concern and anxiety among our students, staff, and the wider community", the risk of infection is low.

Vice-chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery said: "Our immediate concerns are for the affected student and family, along with the health and continued wellbeing of our students, staff and the residents and visitors of our city.

"We understand this development will cause concern and anxiety.

"I want to reassure our students, staff and the wider community that we are working closely with the lead agency, Public Health England, and other agencies to manage this situation."