Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Best-Selling Suspense Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies At Age 92

Best-Selling Suspense Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies At Age 92

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Best-Selling Suspense Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies At Age 92Clark penned more than 40 best-selling suspense novels.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bestselling 'Queen of Suspense' Mary Higgins Clark dies

Bestselling 'Queen of Suspense' Mary Higgins Clark diesBest-selling American author Mary Higgins Clark, known to her fans as the "Queen of Suspense", has...
WorldNews - Published

Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies at 92

Mary Higgins Clark has sadly passed away at the age of 92. Simon & Schuster revealed the somber news...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikeKnoxComedy

Mike Knox Author and 'queen of suspense' Mary Higgins Clark dies at 92 https://t.co/P6ykWhjc64 17 seconds ago

landis_lain

LainScape RT @BarnesSophie: RIP Mary Higgins Clark. Such a great author! Loved her books. 💕 https://t.co/gFht7LFTRq 4 minutes ago

UKHashtags

UK Business Hashtags RT @IndMediaGroup: Mary Higgins Clark, Best-Selling Queen of Suspense, Dies at 92 #MaryHigginsClark #NaplesFlorida #CapeCod #Manhatten #Br… 19 minutes ago

DaleRobin_

🇺🇸 Dale Robin🗽America 🦅 Ireland🍀 🇮🇪 🚨Mary Higgins Clark “The Queen of Suspense” Best Selling World Famous Author of 56 Books/Novels Each One a Best Se… https://t.co/D9W0nQdFjw 23 minutes ago

extratv

ExtraTV Mary Higgins Clark, a Bronx-born best-selling author of more than 50 suspense novels, died Friday in Naples, Florid… https://t.co/ErXUlyItXD 33 minutes ago

brenda_seymore

Brenda Riley Seymore Best-selling mystery author dies at 92 https://t.co/14uC4MlTM5 42 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Mary Higgins Clark Dies: Best-Selling Suspense Author Was 92 https://t.co/uDLTfGIIuz 43 minutes ago

AlyssiasTweet

Alyssia Alexandria RIP Mary Higgins Clark https://t.co/50HOqTgj7Z https://t.co/zjlswDf7P1 47 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Best-Selling Mystery Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies At 92 [Video]Best-Selling Mystery Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies At 92

Mary Higgins Clark, the tireless and long-reigning “Queen of Suspense” whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world’s most popular writers, died Friday at age 92.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published

'Queen of Suspense' Mary Higgins Clark dies at 92 [Video]'Queen of Suspense' Mary Higgins Clark dies at 92

'Queen of Suspense' Mary Higgins Clark dies at 92

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.