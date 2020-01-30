China reports bird flu outbreak in Hunan province

China has another health scare to contend with - an outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 bird flu.

The case occurred on a farm with 7,850 chickens, 4,500 of which have died of the bird flu.

Zile RT @GordonGChang : #China is now reporting an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan province, not far from #Wuhan : https://t.co/0RJxiRF6ap. 45 seconds ago

Fotini Ellwood RT @sotiridi : I normally do not apply sources but go and read this: https://t.co/RlYg9CociI https://t.co/qWN2ne0ZMo 20 seconds ago

Syafiq Abdul Mubin RT @SCMPNews : China reports outbreak of deadly bird flu among chickens in Hunan province, close to coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan https://t… 10 seconds ago