China reports bird flu outbreak in Hunan province

China has another health scare to contend with - an outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 bird flu.

China reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Hunan province

The case occurred on a farm with 7,850 chickens, 4,500 of which have died of the bird flu.
Khaleej Times - Published


