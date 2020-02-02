Global  

Philippines reports coronavirus death, China toll reaches 304

Philippines reports coronavirus death, China toll reaches 304

Philippines reports coronavirus death, China toll reaches 304

Philippines death is first outside China and comes as countries impose strict restrictions on travel from China.
Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside China as toll tops 300

The Philippines on Sunday reported the first overseas death from the growing epidemic of a...
Travel bans and flight suspensions as China’s coronavirus death toll passes 300

China has announced the death toll from a new coronavirus has increased to 304 as the Philippines...
Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends its new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.

Coronvirus: First death outside China [Video]Coronvirus: First death outside China

A man has died of the coronavirus in the Philippines, the first confirmed fatality outside China. The patient was a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan, where the virus was first detected.

