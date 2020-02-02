Four injured in Kashmir grenade attack (LONGER VERSION)

Four people, including two security personnel, were injured in a grenade attack on Sunday afternoon (February 2nd ) in Srinagar in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to police.

Police tweeted that two civilians and two security personnel were injured when the assailants threw a grenade at them and it exploded.

According to local media, the attackers were targetting personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Pratap Park in the heart of the city.