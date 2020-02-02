Ighalo exclusive: Man Utd move a 'dream' 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:57s - Published Ighalo exclusive: Man Utd move a 'dream' Odion Ighalo speaks exclusively to Sky Sports News and says his 'dream' move to Manchester United now 'feels real'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this /r/reddevils Ighalo exclusive: Man Utd move a 'dream' | Video | Watch TV Show #ggmu https://t.co/k452Lyivkm 27 minutes ago