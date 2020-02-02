Global  

China Shrugs Off Trump Admin Warning About Providing 5G To UK

Despite having to deal with its own national disaster — the coronavirus — China managed to embarrass the Trump administration.

According to Business Insider, the UK decided to ignore the Trump administration's warnings last week.

It allowed Chinese telecom giant Huawei to build out some of its "non-core" 5G systems. The US has accused Huawei of spying for the Chinese government.

Nevertheless, Huawei already has a presence in the UK's 4G systems.
