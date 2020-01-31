Global  

More Britons arrive back from Wuhan

Eleven more British nationals have arrived back in the UK from Wuhan and were transported to Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral to be quarantined with those that arrived on Friday in case they have the coronavirus.

More Britons to be evacuated from Wuhan, China on Sunday: Liverpool Echo

Britain will evacuate more citizens from the center of the new coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBBC News


Plane leaves Wuhan with 83 Britons and 27 foreigners aboard

A plane carrying 83 British and 27 foreign nationals flew out on Friday from China's central city of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



Raab confirms 11 more Britons are being flown back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan [Video]Raab confirms 11 more Britons are being flown back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirms 11 more British nationals are being flown back from Wuhan in China, centre of coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Britons taken to quarantine after landing in UK from Wuhan [Video]Britons taken to quarantine after landing in UK from Wuhan

More than 80 Britons have arrived back in the UK on an evacuation flight from Wuhan and have been transported to Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral for a quarantine period of 14 days. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:29Published

