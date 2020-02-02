Global  

French officials condemn Guernsey fishing ban triggered by Brexit

French officials condemn Guernsey fishing ban triggered by BrexitFrench officials condemn Guernsey fishing ban triggered by Brexit
French fishermen temporarily lose access to Guernsey waters in Brexit aftermath

There was anger in France as authorities condemned what they claim is a ban on French fishing boats...
France 24 - Published


