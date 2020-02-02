Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mike Pompeo > Mike Pompeo tours Kazakhstan with warning over Chinese investment

Mike Pompeo tours Kazakhstan with warning over Chinese investment

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Mike Pompeo tours Kazakhstan with warning over Chinese investmentMike Pompeo tours Kazakhstan with warning over Chinese investment
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo warns Kazakhs of China’s growing reach

Pompeo warns Kazakhs of China’s growing reachUS Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday pressed Kazakhstan to be wary of Chinese investment and...
WorldNews - Published

Pompeo, in Kazakhstan, warns of China’s growing reach

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Kazakhstan pressing...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

rogerablackwell

Roger Blackwell 📷📽 Norwich Lavrov tours Latin America as Pentagon brands Russia, China as “malign actors” By Bill Van Auken… https://t.co/ZhToRbLof2 13 hours ago

BanglaViral

BanglaViral Mike Pompeo tours Kazakhstan with warning over Chinese investment https://t.co/UUdJlEXKKw https://t.co/jfu80iVRau 13 hours ago

celiapl69

Celi A🎗 RT @AFP: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on countries to offer asylum to ethnic minorities fleeing China's troubled Xinjiang r… 16 hours ago

CSS_Zurich

CSS Zurich RT @BennoZogg: #Pompeo on Eurasia tour: offering #Belarus US energy vs Russian oil; suggesting #Kazakhstan to cooperate with US companies v… 2 days ago

BennoZogg

Benno Zogg #Pompeo on Eurasia tour: offering #Belarus US energy vs Russian oil; suggesting #Kazakhstan to cooperate with US co… https://t.co/MYwXNCMYvT 2 days ago

mnews_world

M.News World Mike Pompeo tours Kazakhstan with warning over Chinese investment https://t.co/ZVDKl3Ekfy 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.