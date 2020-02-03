Global  

Let's Go to Prison Movie (2006) Dax Shepard, Will Arnett, Chi McBride

Let's Go to Prison Movie Trailer HD (2006) - Plot synopsis: When a career criminal's plan for revenge is thwarted by unlikely circumstances, he puts his intended victim's son in his place by putting him in prison...and then joining him.

Genre: Comedy, Crime Director: Bob Odenkirk Writers: Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, Michael Patrick Jann Stars: Dax Shepard, Will Arnett, Chi McBride
