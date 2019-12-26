Global  

Lions for Lambs Movie (2007) Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Lions for Lambs Movie (2007) Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise

Lions for Lambs Movie (2007) Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise

Lions for Lambs Movie trailer (2007) - Plot synopsis: Injuries sustained by two Army rangers behind enemy lines in Afghanistan set off a sequence of events involving a congressman, a journalist and a professor.

Director: Robert Redford Writer: Matthew Michael Carnahan Stars: Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise , Michael Peña, Andrew Garfield, Peter berg, Kevin Dunn, Derek Luke
