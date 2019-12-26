Lions for Lambs Movie (2007) Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise
Lions for Lambs Movie trailer (2007) - Plot synopsis: Injuries sustained by two Army rangers behind enemy lines in Afghanistan set off a sequence of events involving a congressman, a journalist and a professor.
Director: Robert Redford
Writer: Matthew Michael Carnahan
Stars: Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise , Michael Peña, Andrew Garfield, Peter berg, Kevin Dunn, Derek Luke