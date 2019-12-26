Lions for Lambs Movie (2007) Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:15s - Published Lions for Lambs Movie (2007) Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise Lions for Lambs Movie trailer (2007) - Plot synopsis: Injuries sustained by two Army rangers behind enemy lines in Afghanistan set off a sequence of events involving a congressman, a journalist and a professor. Director: Robert Redford Writer: Matthew Michael Carnahan Stars: Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise , Michael Peña, Andrew Garfield, Peter berg, Kevin Dunn, Derek Luke 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade. In honor of the decade coming to a close, here are the 8 highest-paid actors of each year from 2009 to 2019. Harrison Ford ($65 million) - 2009... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:14Published on December 26, 2019