Congressman Jimmy Panetta invites former farmworker to Tuesday’s State of the Union speech now < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 03:31s - Published Congressman Jimmy Panetta invites former farmworker to Tuesday’s State of the Union speech Congressman Jimmy Panetta will take Pablo Perez as a guest to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Congressman Jimmy Panetta invites former farmworker to Tuesday’s State of the Union speech THE GUEST AND PANETTAWILL TRAVEL TOREPRESENT THE FARMWORK MODERNIZATIONACT ...AND IT'S NEED TOPROTECT THE RIGHTS OFFARM WORKERS.ACTION NEWS REPRTERALANI LETANG...TALKEDWITH THE TWO BEFORETHEY HEAD OUT TO D-C...##PABLO PEREZ-CONGRESSMAN JIMMYPANNETA'S STATE OF THEUNION GUEST CLIP#092110:53:50 I CAME TOUNITED STATES, I DIDN'T GOTO REGULAR HS LIKECHILDREN DO. I STARTWORKING ATH THE FIELDWHEN I WAS 13 YEARSOLD..PASO ROBLESAREA...STRAWBERRIES ALL OFTHAT..NOW A DREAMER UNDERTHE DACA ACT...AND ARECENT COLLLEGEGRADUATE-- PABLOPEREZ DID THAT TYPE OFAGRICULTURE WORK FORTHE NEXT 16YEARS..UNDOCUMENTED...ALONGSIDE HIS PARENTS.PABLO PEREZ-CONGRESSMAN JIMMYPANNETA'S STATE OF THEUNION GUEST CLIP#092110:55:49 "YOU ARE GOINGTO WORK...THEY ARE SCRAEDIF SOEMTHING IS GOING TOHAPPEN OVER THERE ANDNOT COME BACK HOM ANDSEE CHILDREN AGAIN,"PABLO MIGRATED FROMMEXICO IN 2001 WHEN HEWAS 11 YEARS OLD....HE SAYS BECAUSE HISPARENTS WANTED ABETTER LIFE ANDOPPORTUNITIES...PABLO PEREZ-CONGRESSMAN JIMMYPANNETA'S STATE OF THEUNION GUEST CLIP#092110:57:34 I FEEL TAHT WEGOT THAT B/C WE HAD A JOB..OPPORTUNITY FOR FOOD ONOUR TABLE ..BUTT TOO10:57:55 BUT AT THE SAMETIME VERY DIFFICULTBECAUSE YOU LIVE INFEAR...YOU LIVE IN THATSHADOW THAT YOU CAN'T BEFREE LIKE OTHER PEOPLEDO," REPRESENTATIVEJIMMY PANETTAINTRODUCED A BILL THATCOULD TAKE OUT SOMEOF THE DEPORTAIONFEARS....AND IT'S WHY THECONGRESSMAN IS TAKINGPABLO TO PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP'S STATEOF THE UNION ADDRESSTUESDAY.TOGETHER THEY PLANTO EXEMPLIFY THE NEEDFOR THE LEGISLATION.JIMMY PANETTA-D-CACLIP#0919 10:47:40 "THISADMIN NEEDS TOUNDERSTAND WE ARE ACOUNTRY OFIMMIGRATES...WE ARE ACOUNTRY OF PPL WHO AREWILLING TO TAKE THE RISK TOCOME HERE FOR A BETTERLIFE...AND SOMEHOW THOSEVALUES ARE MISSING IN THISADMINISTRATION," THEFARM WORKFORCEMODERNIZATION ACT IS ATWO FOLD ...PASSING INTHE HOUSE OFREPRESENTATIVES.ON ONE END OF THE BILLIT PROTECTS FARMWORKERS AND ENSURES AFARM WORK FORCE BYALLOWING WORKERS TOEVENTUAL QUALIFY FORU-S CITIZENSHIP.AND ON OTHER END ...ITWILL MODERNIZE THEEXISTING H-2A PROCESS.H-2A IS A PROGRAM THATALLOWS FOR AG-COMPANIES TO HIRENON-US CITIZENWORKERS TO COME HEREFOR SEASONAL WORK..THE NEW FARM ACT BILLWILL SPEED UP THEPROCESS AND OPEN UPFOR YEAR LONGWORKERS.JIMMY PANETTA-D-CACLIP#0919 10:45:02 "RIGHTNOW WTH THE LACK OFIMMIGRATION WE ARESEEING, NOT MANYAMERICANS ARE GOING TOSTEP UPAND DO THATWORK," PABLO PEREZ-CONGRESSMAN JIMMYPANNETA'S STATE OF THEUNION GUEST CLIP#092110:58:11 "IT'S SEOMTHINTGTHAT PEOPLE WHO WORK INTHE FIELD DESERVE..THEYWORK HARD...THEY WAKEUP 4 AM AND THEY WORKEVERYDAY..IN EXTREMEHEAT SOMETIMES" ITS THEIMAGE OF CALIFORNIA'SCENTRAL COAST...PABLOAND PANETTA WANT TOSHOW PRESIDENT TRUMPAND THE REST OF THENATION.PABLO PEREZ-CONGRESSMAN JIMMYPANNETA'S STATE OF THEUNION GUEST CLIP#092111:02:09 "SEND THATMESSAGE WE NEED THIS BILLPASSED..CONTINUE TO WORKIN THIS COUNTRY AND NOTBE ANY MORE IN THESHADOWS ANYMORE,"PABLO ANDCONGRESSMAN JIMMYPANETTA WILL BE AT THESTATE OF THE UNIONTHIS COMING TUESDAY.IF YOU WANT TO WATCHIT YOURSELF.... WE WILLBE AIRING THE STATE OFTHE UNION ADDRESSRIGHT HERE ON KSBWAND CENTRAL COAST ABCBEGINNING AT 6 P.M. ONTUESDAY. ## THE IOWA CAU





