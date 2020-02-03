Taapsee SLAMS Shahid, Kareena HUGS Sara Ali Khan, Kartik With KIDS | Top 10 News

Sara On Love Aaj Kal Failure, Katrina Vicky BONDING, Ananya Romances Vijay Deverakonda | Top 10 News Katrina Kaif Supports Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot The Haunted Ship, Taimur Ali Khan POSES With His Fan Salim Merchant, Sara Ali Khan REACTS To NEGATIVE Comments For Love Aaj Kal are among the Top 10 News in.. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 03:48Published 7 hours ago