Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison.

Police said the suspect was yet to be formally identified but they are “confident” he is 20-year-old Sudesh Amman.

It is understood Amman, who was jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, had been freed in the past six weeks.

It is understood that Amman, who was jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, had been freed in the past six weeks.
