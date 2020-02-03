Global  

49ers fans lament loss at Super Bowl

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers were devastated by the loss to Kansas City Chiefs, who won with a dramatic 31-20 comeback in the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 2).
In packed sports bars in San Francisco 49ers fans went from fist pumps and ecstatic celebrations to silent frustration, flailing in desperation as their team dropped 10 points in the fourth quarter.

San Francisco had looked confident to secure the win, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes dug deep to achieve three scoring drives in just over five minutes.

"I thought it was a great game.

Nice and close, which is what you want in a Super Bowl.

I thought the 9ers had it going into the 4th quarter, but the better team won.

Kansas City outcoached and outplayed them in the 4th quarter, so we'll see them next year.

It was a great game," said Mike Powell, a 64-year-old 49ers fan living in Camino, California.




