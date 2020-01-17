Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jamia firing: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls it a conspiracy | OneIndia News

Jamia firing: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls it a conspiracy | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Jamia firing: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls it a conspiracy | OneIndia News

Jamia firing: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls it a conspiracy | OneIndia News

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called the firings at Jamia a conspiracy hathed by the ruling BJP govt at the Centre.

He said it was the BJP's strategy to quell anti-CAA protests and disperse the people from Shaheen Bagh.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FinancialXpress

Financial Express #Jamia firing: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claims conspiracy by BJP to threaten protesters https://t.co/2HGmrEm7MN https://t.co/8xarA29iGW 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

CAA protests: Third incident of firing reported at Jamia's gate no. 5 | Oneindia News [Video]CAA protests: Third incident of firing reported at Jamia's gate no. 5 | Oneindia News

A 3rd incident of firing has been reported from Jamia late Sunday night. The latest incident involves 2 unidentified miscreants who were travelling on a red scooter and fired shots outside Jamia's gate..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published

Iran welcomes Indian role in bringing US back to nuclear agreement| OneIndia News [Video]Iran welcomes Indian role in bringing US back to nuclear agreement| OneIndia News

Iran welcomes possibility of India talking to US to bring it back to Nuclear talks, Nirbhaya case convicts to be hanged on February 1st, Kejriwal denies AAP fault for delays in execution, Smriti Irani..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.