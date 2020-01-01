Delhi Election 2020: Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist; AAP hits back 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:59s - Published Delhi Election 2020: Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist; AAP hits back BJP and the AAP indulged in an ugly war of words ahead of the Delhi polls. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling him a terrorist.

Recent related news from verified sources BJP leader Prakash Javadekar calls Arvind Kejriwal 'terrorist', AAP dares Centre to arrest Delhi CM BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday (February 3) said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had himself...

