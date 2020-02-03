Brad Pitt calls best supporting actor award 'Harry' 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:46s - Published Brad Pitt calls best supporting actor award 'Harry' The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor makes Prince Harry reference at BAFTAs in front of the Cambridges, and welcomes the UK to the singles club after Brexit, in a message read by co-star Margot Robbie.

