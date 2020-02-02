Sports Final: What Will Bruins Do At NHL Trade Deadline?

Boston Bruins radio analyst Bob Beers joined Dan Roche on Sports Final to break down what the B's could do at the upcoming NHL trade deadline.



Tweets about this Croydon SSP What a beautiful day it was for our Hockey 🏑 final! Well done to all the Schools for giving their best. Congratulat… https://t.co/xULigvaH3I 3 hours ago Dylan Corbet RT @MattKerney: What a game you heard on FOX Sports Rapid City! 🏀Round #1 of the RC Rivalry between Stevens and Central came down to the w… 15 hours ago Matt Kerney What a game you heard on FOX Sports Rapid City! 🏀Round #1 of the RC Rivalry between Stevens and Central came down… https://t.co/98hn2gXwfT 15 hours ago Teajenny @EmilyThornberry How do you feel about women’s/girl’s sports? Will you cheer on transwomen possibly winning female… https://t.co/IjExcuoKcV 2 days ago 5x #StanleyCup Champions RT @WPXI: #BreakingNews: Republican Sen. Mitt Romney announces he will vote to convict and remove President Donald Trump from office. https… 2 days ago PIAA District 2 RT @CVBufano: Biggest night of the WVC girls basketball season has arrived. Kicking off the final week of the regular season, we've got two… 4 days ago Matt Bufano Biggest night of the WVC girls basketball season has arrived. Kicking off the final week of the regular season, we'… https://t.co/Th0aNDZ0IM 4 days ago Jordan Independent On this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies, the Southwest News Media editors run through 10 questions, one of them… https://t.co/1GnfDU5nw9 5 days ago