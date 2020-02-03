Global  

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.!

Release Date: May 1, 2020 Black Widow is a superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the twenty-fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film is directed by Cate Shortland, written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, and stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, alongside David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), the film sees Romanoff on the run and forced to confront her past.
1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: #BlackWidow is reunited with her first family in the brand new TV spot, that aired during the #SuperBowlLIV https://t.co/M… 6 hours ago

powerscosmic

Powers Cosmic Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson: Release date, cast, trailers and more - CNET https://t.co/Hphd1MsWqw 8 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @THR: You don't know everything about her. Scarlett Johansson suits up for the #SuperBowl with a new #BlackWidow teaser https://t.co/P6A… 9 hours ago

TechSamo

SamoTech I've posted:https://t.co/0O6PHLky2c Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson: Release date, cast, trailers and more - CN… https://t.co/FL7OaIE98g 12 hours ago

stefanyfermari

stefany RT @Marvel: Go behind the scenes with Scarlett Johansson in the latest Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow featurette: https://t.co/JQeQMOt4tR 12 hours ago

JoanaLobato10

Joana Lobato RT @Mommyneedsnap: Waited to watch the #BlackWidow superbowl spot with my #NatashaRomanoff fan. She was born the year Scarlett Johansson ma… 12 hours ago

bvslayer2

Kenny Zelaya RT @bonniegrrl: YAY! @Marvel's 1st standalone movie for #BlackWidow starring Scarlett Johansson gives fans a closer look at Natasha Romanof… 12 hours ago

Mommyneedsnap

Michelle Waited to watch the #BlackWidow superbowl spot with my #NatashaRomanoff fan. She was born the year Scarlett Johanss… https://t.co/cWQu0mOEZZ 12 hours ago


