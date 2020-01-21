Global  

China Accuses the U.S. of Spreading Panic Over Coronavirus Instead of Helping

China Accuses the U.S. of Spreading Panic Over Coronavirus Instead of Helping

China Accuses the U.S. of Spreading Panic Over Coronavirus Instead of Helping

China’s Foreign Ministry singled out the U.S., accusing the country of spreading fear instead of providing assistance to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
China to allow in U.S. experts amid spread of virus even as it slams U.S. actions

China has agreed to allow U.S. health experts into the country as part of a World Health Organization...
Reuters - Published

Virus fears spark mask queues and empty shelves in Hong Kong

Virus fears spark mask queues and empty shelves in Hong KongHong Kong (AFP) Jan 30, 2020 Long queues form at pharmacies and crowds of panic-buyers strip...
Terra Daily - Published


HughTen

Hugh H. Ten Hagen RT @BoSnerdley: China accuses U.S. of "manufacturing and spreading panic" with coronavirus travel ban, evacuations https://t.co/vIkAVXipn4 8 seconds ago

LEX18News

LEX 18 News In a statement released Monday, Hua Chunying said the U.S. “inappropriately overreacted” by temporarily banning the… https://t.co/E2LDb3kk8P 1 minute ago

hiddeninmo1

CanYaSeeMeNow❓❓🐸 RT @hiddeninmo1: ‘Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said Monday it was working around the clock with internet and social media giant… 2 minutes ago

ordoabchao2015

Powhatan #Coronavirus : #China accuses #US of causing panic and 'spreading fear' WELL, some estimate 10’s Of 1000’s Of Case… https://t.co/uVH0UR6qXl 3 minutes ago

RAmazement3

RainyAmazement3 Coronavirus: G7 countries agree to coordinate response — live updates https://t.co/yMGDvn2XLd 5 minutes ago

Bettydeak

Elizabeth RT @TulipPenney: #China accuses #US of #spreading #coronavirus '#panic' https://t.co/6txgrvnBNW @SBSNews 5 minutes ago

nh_shaheen

Noor Ul Huda Shaheen BBC News - Coronavirus: China accuses US of causing panic and 'spreading fear' https://t.co/7lH1tnlKqs 7 minutes ago

raynardzxc

oh no RT @BBCWorld: Coronavirus: China accuses US of causing panic and 'spreading fear' https://t.co/poDdsPvNib 7 minutes ago


Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak? [Video]Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak?

More than 80 million masks were sold on Chinese online retailer, Taobao, on January 20 and 21 following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:10Published

Shanghai residents queue in pharmacies to buy masks amid the spreading of a coronavirus in China [Video]Shanghai residents queue in pharmacies to buy masks amid the spreading of a coronavirus in China

Dozens of people in Shanghai lined up in a pharmacy to buy masks amid the coronavirus scare in China. The video, filmed on January 21, shows residents queuing in a line to buy masks in a pharmacy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

