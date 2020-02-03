Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jennifer Lopez > Jennifer Lopez and Shakira celebrate 'epic' Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira celebrate 'epic' Super Bowl Halftime Show

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira celebrate 'epic' Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira celebrate 'epic' Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira both took to Twitter to celebrate after their performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night was praised by fans around the world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Yes, that was Jennifer Lopez's daughter singing at the Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez was joined by a truly special guest during her Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday: Her...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayBillboard.comCBS 2Just JaredE! OnlineHindu


Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show sparks both a meme and a history lesson in Arabic expression

In an act of religious importance, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez delivered a joint Super Bowl halftime...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Jennifer Lopez and Shakira celebrate 'epic' Super Bowl Halftime Show: https://t.co/QeKwG9Tqd4… https://t.co/gXovsPdsU4 32 minutes ago

QifaNabki

Elias Muhanna I like to imagine that instead of a #zaghrouta, Shakira was going to celebrate her heritage by screaming "Allahu Ak… https://t.co/gqqQLW9Kn4 51 minutes ago

Johnbenitezjr

JohnnyB Network RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Jennifer Lopez and Shakira celebrate 'epic' Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/vuxMeRJi21 http… 1 hour ago

ToweringHen

#StillSanders2020 Who's your f*cking pharmacist? It was disgusting, appalling, objectifying and backwards. Please don't celebrate be… https://t.co/lUuPpi5U6c 1 hour ago

CaptainSpall

Captain Easy @KimberlyM1M Shakira needs to crawl back in her whole and Jennifer Lopez needs to remember where she lives now!The… https://t.co/UftzMeb0AP 2 hours ago

fox5sandiego

FOX 5 San Diego Jennifer Lopez and Shakira infused the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their La… https://t.co/3SGt3FeZEu 3 hours ago

celebritykind

CelebrityKind “Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do.” 🙌🏼👯💥 #jlo #shakira #superbowl https://t.co/T0LgVSeZms 3 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Jennifer Lopez and Shakira celebrate 'epic' Super Bowl Halftime Show - Shakira also celebrated her 43rd birthday on… https://t.co/m0ZcyfxukZ 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans celebrate Super Bowl win at local restaurant [Video]Fans celebrate Super Bowl win at local restaurant

Fans celebrated the Chiefs win at a local restaurant known for sports.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:37Published

Shakira and J. Lo halftime show [Video]Shakira and J. Lo halftime show

Shakira and J. Lo performed during this year&apos;s Super Bowl halftime show. Latin Artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin also made appearances.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.