Julian Lennon undergoes emergency cancer operation

Julian Lennon undergoes emergency cancer operation

Julian Lennon undergoes emergency cancer operation

Julian Lennon - the son of late Beatles legend John Lennon - was recently rushed to hospital for an emergency cancer operation after a suspicious-looking mole was discovered during a visit to his dermatologist,
Julian Lennon was recently rushed to hospital for an emergency cancer operation after a suspicious-looking mole was discovered during a routine appointment.

