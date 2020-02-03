Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indonesian officials begin transport training exercises to prepare for residents arriving from Wuhan

Indonesian officials begin transport training exercises to prepare for residents arriving from Wuhan

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:18s - Published < > Embed
Indonesian officials begin transport training exercises to prepare for residents arriving from Wuhan

Indonesian officials begin transport training exercises to prepare for residents arriving from Wuhan

Indonesian officials undergo transport training exercises to prepare for residents arriving from Wuhan amid the coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Indonesian officials begin transport training exercises to prepare for residents arriving from Wuhan

Indonesian officials undergo transport training exercises to prepare for residents arriving from Wuhan amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The drill sees a team in protective clothing embark the ship and retrieve the dummy patient before transporting him in an isolation chamber into the back of an ambulance.

Indonesia has evacuated 237 nationals that were stranded in Wuhan.

This footage was filmed on February 3.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.