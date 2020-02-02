The Origins of Black History Month in the US
The Origins of Black
History Month
in the US In 1915, Harvard-trained
historian Carter G.
Woodson
co-founded the Association for the
Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH).
ASHNLH committed itself
to the research and promotion
of black American achievement.
Carter Woodson, 'Negro History Week' In 1926, Woodson declared
the second week of February,
"Negro History Week." The idea was a hit
among teachers and
its popularity grew.
In 1969, black educators and
students at Kent State University
were the first to propose a
"Black History Month." The following year,
the university became
the first to celebrate February
as Black History Month.
The annual celebration
was first recognized by
a U.S. President in 1976.
President Gerald Ford called
upon citizens to “seize the opportunity
to honor the too-often neglected
accomplishments of black Americans ..." Since then, February has been
has been designated by every
president as Black History Month.