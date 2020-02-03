Global  

WEB EXTRA: Kobe Bryant Tribute Made Of Grass

A grass tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant was on display at a park in Pleasanton, CA last week.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Kelli Pearson of New Ground Technology said the 115-foot tall and 92-foot wide image was made using technology that blows air to bend grass in different directions.
