Leaked Audio Recording Shows Iran Knew A Missile Hit Ukrainian Plane

Leaked Audio Recording Shows Iran Knew A Missile Hit Ukrainian Plane

Leaked Audio Recording Shows Iran Knew A Missile Hit Ukrainian Plane

Iran says it won't cooperate with Ukraine following leak of audio recording on the deadly Ukrainian airplane crash.
News24.com | Leaked recording shows Iran knew its missiles hit Ukrainian plane

Audio recording aired by Ukrainian TV purports Tehran knew its missiles downed passenger plane that...
News24 - Published

Recording shows Iran knew immediately it had shot down plane -Zelenskiy

A leaked audio recording of an Iranian pilot talking to the control tower in Tehran shows that Iran...
Reuters - Published


Leak shows Iran knew it downed jetliner: Ukraine

Ukraine's president says a leaked audio recording proves the Iranian government knew immediately that it had shot down that Ukrainian jetliner in Tehran last month, killing everyone aboard,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published

Iran admits to accidentally downing Ukraine's Flight 752

Iran's military on Saturday admitted that its air defense system had shot down Ukraine's Flight 752 by mistake.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:17Published

