Minions 2: The Rise of Gru - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Minions 2: The Rise of Gru starring Steve Carell, Russell Brand, Kevin Hart, Margot Robbie, Pierre Coffin and Dave Bautista!

Release Date: July 3, 2020 Minions: The Rise of Gru is a 3D computer-animated comedy movie produced by Illumination.

A sequel to the 2015 film, Minions, and spin-off/prequel to the main Despicable Me film series, it will be directed again by Kyle Balda, with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val as co-directors.

The film stars the voices of Pierre Coffin, Steve Carell, Russell Brand, Kevin Hart, Margot Robbie and Dave Bautista.

It is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on July 3, 2020 by Universal Pictures.
