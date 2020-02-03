Global  

Sheryl Sandberg Announces Engagement To Tom Bernthal

Sheryl Sandberg Announces Engagement To Tom BernthalSheryl Sandberg announced she's engaged.
Sheryl Sandberg Announces Engagement to Tom Bernthal

“You are my everything. I could not love you more,” Ms. Sandberg said in a Facebook post.
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Independent



