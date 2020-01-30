Global  

Baby nut is the new face of planters

Baby nut is the new face of plantersEveryone’s favorite classy peanut mascot has a new look! #BabyNut
slow_face

𝕊𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕗𝕒𝕔𝕖 I refuse to believe the planters corporation has the baby peanut's best interest at heart 2 hours ago

drinkingviolets

dana🦕 I love that in some boardroom somewhere, a marketing team had to present the idea to kill mr peanut and then have t… https://t.co/jmkWoD3ztt 2 hours ago

IBTimes

Intl. Business Times A surprising source may have helped the viral ad's success, but now the company could face new problems https://t.co/yk30qTFTnI 7 hours ago

dinneratjoes

Jo Someone out there is writing a case study around baby nut with a straight face. #planters https://t.co/vy0NqSGJG6 18 hours ago

timjhaaf

Tim J Haaf RT @adage: I guess Planters doesn't want to face the same issues Disney did with Baby Yoda merch. There is a Baby Nut store already! https:… 20 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica I guess Planters doesn't want to face the same issues Disney did with Baby Yoda merch. There is a Baby Nut store al… https://t.co/AlZcvXVnkr 20 hours ago


Trending: Baby Nut [Video]Trending: Baby Nut

After being killed off a few weeks ago in a commercial, Planter's Mr. Peanut has been reborn as Baby Nut in a Super Bowl ad featuring the Kool-Aid man and Mr. Clean.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32Published

