Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey Tease Being 'Running Mates' in Super Bowl Ad In the ad, the duo is seen on treadmills, casually hinting at a presidential bid.

No, Johnson and Winfrey are not planning on entering the 2020 presidential race.

The "running mates" phrase they discuss is for a health campaign sponsored by Winfrey.

Oprah Winfrey, via Facebook Oprah Winfrey, via Facebook Johnson recently joined Winfrey during 'Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus' tour last month.

The former WWE star did admit that people have said the two should team up for a presidential run.

