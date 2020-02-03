Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey Tease Being 'Running Mates' in Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl Ad In the ad, the duo is seen on treadmills, casually hinting at a presidential bid.
No, Johnson and Winfrey are
not planning on entering the
2020 presidential race.
The "running mates" phrase they discuss is
for a health campaign sponsored by Winfrey.
Oprah Winfrey, via Facebook Oprah Winfrey, via Facebook Johnson recently joined Winfrey during
'Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus' tour last month.
The former WWE star did admit that people have said
the two should team up for a presidential run.
Dwayne Johnson, via 2020 Vision Tour